Parts of Pittsburgh region battered by flash floods

The region has started to recover from the floodwaters that decimated parts of Allegheny County Monday night.

At the storm's worst, numerous roads were closed, more than 15,000 people were without power and swift-water rescuers raced to get to stranded cars and people — including as many as 100 cars stuck in floodwaters on Route 28, officials said.

UPDATE: Flooding on PA 28 southbound at Exit 6 - PA 8 South/Highland Park Br. All lanes closed. — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) July 3, 2018

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher Tuesday morning said most roads had reopened and there were no active flooding-related emergencies.

O'Hara Township remains in a state of emergency.

About 1,7000 people were still without power at 5 a.m. Tuesday, mostly those in the Fox Chapel area, according to Duquesne Light.

Route 28 was closed in both directions Monday as responders worked to get people out of their flooded cars and remove the vehicles from road. The road was fully reopened by Tuesday morning.

Before 9 p.m., state police shut down Route 28 in both directions from the Fox Chapel exit to the Highland Park Bridge.

Additional vehicles were stopped by overflowing sewers or runoffs along side roads just off Route 28 in Fox Chapel. Troopers worked with PennDOT to find places where it was safe to remove people from their vehicles, a dispatcher said.

The National Weather Service had issued a flash flood for northern Allegheny, Butler and western Westmoreland counties until 8:45 p.m.

Several water rescue teams were called out between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., with multiple stuck vehicles reported along Squaw Run Road; several people trapped along Fox Chapel Road; and a flooded vehicle on Deer Brooke Lane in Fox Chapel.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

Old Freeport Road in O'Hara Township remains closed. Flood waters were powerful enough to tear up concrete parking lots along the road, WPXI reported.

Parking lot of Nancettas literally crumbling in pieces. Waters so strong it shifted and lifted the lot in O'Hara Township. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/66ZpuWl9rs — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 3, 2018

Scattered thunderstorms and showers are possible through the rest of the week, but the biggest looming weather threat is heat, not rain, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook for the region says temperatures reach almost 100 degrees over the next few days.

Homeowners in Fox Chapel reported heavy flooding on their properties, with several calls of basements and backyards overflowing coming into 911 shortly before 10 p.m.

In Aspinwall, the height of storm waters caused manhole covers to pop off and float in storm sewers on Center Avenue at 10th Street.

In Sewickley, a live electricity wire sparked on the ground after it fell along Backbone Road at Grove Street; and a transformer fire burned at Chestnut and Kramer streets.

A sinkhole formed beneath washed-out Valley Drive near the 100 block in O'Hara Township, Allegheny County officials warned.

Fox Chapel: Report of vehicles stuck on Squaw Run Road East at Squaw Run Road because of flooding. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 3, 2018

Harmar: Tree and wires are down on Royal Court at Cheswick Avenue, and the wires are sparking. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 3, 2018

O'Hara: 100 block of Valley Drive has completely washed out and a sinkhole has formed underneath. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 3, 2018

Freeport Rd is closed in Fox Chapel and Sharpsburg due to flooding. All buses are staying on Rt 28 to get from the Highland Park Bridge to the 62nd Street Bridge pic.twitter.com/rCAHH6w03T — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) July 3, 2018

Downed trees, power lines & flooded roads

Earlier, the storm dumped a large amount of rain that exceeded storm sewers capability and caused flooding along Constitution Boulevard and part of Freeport Road near Feldarelli Square in New Kensington.

Allegheny County 911 reported about two feet of water on numerous streets, including in Aspinwall and Sharpsburg.

Among reported incidents and road closures:

• Tree and wires were down — and the wires were sparking — on Royal Court at Cheswick Avenue in Harmar.

• Bricks and other debris were blocking half the road along Spring Garden Avenue at Borough Street in Pittsburgh.

• A fallen tree forced motorists to detour on Elicker Road at Leechburg Road in Plum.

• Sixth Street at Penn Street in Sharpsburg was so flooded it may be breaking apart.

• The 1400 block of Washington Boulevard in Pittsburgh was impassable because of flooding.

• A small landslide affected the 1000 block of Power Run Road in O'Hara.

• Drivers and passengers found themselves stranded alongside flooded roadway on Kittaning Pike in O'Hara Township.

• A transformer exploded on Center Avenue at North Chestnut Street in Avalon.

• A tree was down blocking one lane of Anderson Road at Wible Run Road in Shaler.

• Storm water was flowing as high as the curb in the 200 block of Western Avenue in Aspinwall.

• Rushing water was seen on 100 block of Woodland Farms Road in Fox Chapel.

• Water was backing up along Little Deer Creek Road in Indiana Township.

• PennDOT reported flooding along Route 28 at Dellafield Road in Aspinwall.

• Allegheny County reported flooding on Fourth Street at Delafield Road in Pittsburgh.

• A large tree fell along the 300 block of Baileys Run Road in East Deer, and a small landslide was reported along Powers Run Road in O'Hara.

• Another tree fell to block Elicker Road at Leechburg Road.

• Trees and wires were down in the 800 block of Thorn Street, and wires were down and on fire in the 200 block of Chestnut Road in Sewickley.

• A car hit a utility pole along the 400 block along Camp Avenue in Arnold. Power lines were knocked down. It was unclear how many customers were impacted.

Sewickley: Wires down and on fire on 200 block of Chestnut Street. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 2, 2018

O'Hara: Small landslide in the area of 1000 block of Power Run Road. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 2, 2018

Harmar: Tree and wires are down on Royal Court at Cheswick Avenue, and the wires are sparking. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 3, 2018

Pittsburgh: Debris and bricks on Spring Garden Avenue at Borough Street. Only one side of the road is passable. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 3, 2018

Elizabeth Township: Tree down on 600 block of Pineview Drive. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 3, 2018

