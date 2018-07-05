Litterers in Pa. will be sentenced to pick up trash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new state law will make those who dump rubbish responsible for picking it up — and picking up more besides.

Legislation signed into law last week by Gov. Tom Wolf also will make litterers pay another price — increased fines of up to $1,000.

Act 62 of 2018 additionally allows highway officials to designate areas as litter enforcement corridors. Fines for dumping rubbish in those areas will be doubled. Businesses dumping rubbish in a litter enforcement corridor will pay triple fines.

“When you look at all of the trash along our roads, it's clear that fines alone are not enough to deter this crime,” state Sen. Mario Scavello, a Monroe County Republican, said in a statement. Scavello was the prime sponsor of the new law.

“Littering is like graffiti and other acts of vandalism. When people engage in it without fear of punishment, it sends the message that no one cares and leads to more litter,” Scavello said.

The new law sets fines for a first offense at $50 to $300. Offenders also will be required to pick up litter or illegally dumped trash for five to 30 hours within six months.

Repeat offenders will pay a $300 to $1,000 fine and will be required to pick up for up to 100 hours over a year.

The legislation received overwhelming bipartisan support. The law will take effect in late 2018 or early 2019.

“The bipartisan and unanimous support for this bill underscores our shared commitment to keeping Pennsylvania beautiful,” Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, said in a statement.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will have the authority to designate portions of state roads as litter enforcement corridors, according to the law. Municipalities will be able to designate local roads for special litter enforcement.

Local governments also will be able to petition the state to designate state roads within their boundaries.

Roads designated as state scenic highways automatically will become litter enforcement corridors. Scenic highways in the state include the Route 6 Heritage Corridor and Crawford Lakelands Scenic Byway near Pymatuning State Park.

PennDOT has estimated cost for the initiative at $75,000 in the first year the law is in effect and $50,000 in the second year, mostly to place signs along designated litter enforcement corridors, according to legislators. The cost most likely would be absorbed within existing appropriations, legislators said.

There would be no cost involved to municipalities designating litter enforcement corridors, according to the bill's fiscal summary. Municipalities that enforce the law would receive fine revenues.