Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Ex-police chief gets prison for receiving nude teen photos

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
Getty Images

Updated 15 hours ago

AKRON, Ohio — A former northeast Ohio village police chief has been sentenced to five years in prison for receiving nude photos of a 16-year-old girl he met on the job.

Thirty-seven-year-old Andrew Soloman previously pleaded guilty to a charge related to the photos. Court records show a child pornography charge against him was dismissed in conjunction with his sentencing last week.

A message seeking comment on the sentence was sent to his attorney.

Soloman was chief in Craig Beach, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) west of Youngstown in Mahoning County.

An arrest affidavit said the teen sent sexually explicit photos of herself to Soloman’s work account during an exchange of hundreds of emails last fall. Authorities say Soloman first encountered the teen in October while investigating a complaint about an unruly child.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me