Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Coroner IDs Commodore woman killed when Indiana County gas station is struck by car, catches fire

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
Emergency crews respond after a car crashes into a gasoline pump, igniting a fire on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at a service station in Rayne Township, Indiana County.
WPXI-TV
Emergency crews respond after a car crashes into a gasoline pump, igniting a fire on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at a service station in Rayne Township, Indiana County.

Updated 2 hours ago

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman has identified A 52-year-old woman from Commodore who was killed Thursday afternoon when a car crashed into two gas pumps and an Indiana County service station, and the vehicle and building burst into flames.

Melissa Ann Myers was working at Pikel's Top Tier Fuels station in Rayne Township when the crash and fire trapped her inside the building at about 1:18 p.m., Overman said. She was pronounced dead at 2:18 p.m.

She was found deceased at the rear of the building, according to Trooper Cliff Greenfield, public information officer for state police Troop A at the Indiana County barracks.

An autopsy was performed, but the cause and manner of the death remained under investigation, Overman said.

Funeral arrangements were being handled by the Robinson-Lytle Funeral Home in Indiana.

State police took into custody two men who were inside the vehicle but did not release their names because criminal charges might be filed.

The cause of the crash and the subsequent fire at routes 85 and 119 both are under investigation. The car was destroyed and the building had "significant damage," according to Greenfield.

Police were attempting to determine which of the men was driving the station wagon north on Route 119. According to Overman and police, the car failed to negotiate a curve, struck a curb, went into the parking lot and struck the pumps before hitting the front wall of the building with its passenger side. The car came to rest outside the building, according to Greenfield.

Greenfield did not have details about injuries the men in the car may have suffered, but he noted they were "less than severe."

One of the men, taken into custody at the scene, was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The other was sought by police after fleeing on foot north along Route 119. Local and state police in Punxsutawney took him into custody later that afternoon at a home in Punxsutawney.

Traffic was shut down for several hours on Route 85 and was restricted on Route 119 as firefighters from Marion Center, Plumville and Clymer doused the flames and police investigated.

State police have asked that anyone who witnessed the crash contact the Indiana County barracks at 724-357-1960.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me