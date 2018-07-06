Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Man charged in Indiana County gas station fatal crash

Stephen Huba and Jeff Himler | Friday, July 6, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Emergency crews respond after a car crashes into a gasoline pump, igniting a fire on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at a service station in Rayne Township, Indiana County.
WPXI-TV
Emergency crews respond after a car crashes into a gasoline pump, igniting a fire on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at a service station in Rayne Township, Indiana County.

Updated 7 hours ago

Pennsylvania state police have charged a man with multiple felonies in connection with a fiery crash at an Indiana County gas station that killed a Commodore woman Thursday afternoon.

James Eugene Brown, 33, no permanent residence, was taken into custody at Pikel's Top Tier Fuels in Rayne Township and charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and 12 other charges.

Brown, identified by police as the driver of the 2003 Subaru Outback, is being held in the Indiana County Jail and awaiting arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.

State police believe Brown crashed into two gas pumps and the gas station building where Melissa Ann Myers, 52, was working at about 1:18 p.m. Thursday. The building at the intersection of state Routes 119 and 85 burst into flames, trapping Myers inside.

She was declared dead at the scene, and an autopsy was scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

Funeral arrangements were being handled by the Robinson-Lytle Funeral Home in Indiana.

State police took Brown into custody at the scene and identified him as the driver after conducting numerous interviews, a news release said. He was treated for minor injuries at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

A second occupant was sought by police after fleeing on foot north along Route 119.

State police identified the passenger as Michael A. White, 32, of Punxsutawney. He was taken into custody later in the day in Punxsutawney by borough police.

White was treated for minor injuries at Punxsutawney Hospital and released. He was released from police custody with no charges pending.

The car was destroyed and the building had “significant damage,” said Trooper Cliff Greenfield, public information officer for state police Troop A at the Indiana County barracks.

According to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman and police, the car failed to negotiate a curve, struck a curb, went into the parking lot and struck the pumps before hitting the front wall of the building with its passenger side. The car came to rest outside the building, Greenfield said.

Traffic was shut down for several hours on Route 85 and was restricted on Route 119 as firefighters from Marion Center, Plumville and Clymer doused the flames and police investigated.

Brown also was charged with two counts of DUI, three counts of driving under suspension, careless driving, reckless driving and making false reports.

State police have asked that anyone who witnessed the crash contact the Indiana County barracks at 724-357-1960.

Stephen Huba and Jeff Himler are Tribune-Review staff writers.

Related Content
Indiana County gas station worker killed when driver hits pump, sparks fire
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman has identified a 52-year-old woman from Commodore who was killed Thursday afternoon when a car crashed into two gas pumps ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me