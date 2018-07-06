Backlash over Antwon Rose posts should make social media users think twice, experts say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Backlash against comments made online after an East Pittsburgh police officer shot and killed Antwon Rose during a traffic stop should remind people to think twice before posting their opinions on social media, experts in the field said.

Several people in Western Pennsylvania found themselves out of a job, suspended from one or under pressure to resign:

• Denise D. Healy found herself out of a job with Allegheny Health Network last week after she posted on Facebook, “Good job to the policeman who took out the sorry piece of crap.” Another social media user shared Healy's post with the health network. Days later, Allegheny Health Network said it was “no longer affiliated with” the employee.

• Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi apologized last week after suggesting people protesting Rose's shooting should be sprayed with powerful water cannons and “none of them work.” Protesters have called for her resignation.

• Firefighters from Freeport , Norvelt and Mt. Pleasant Borough were suspended for comments they made online.

People who post hateful comments on social media often see similar content from their friends and followers and might not realize how extreme their comments are, said Alison Dagnes, a political science professor at Shippensburg University.

And algorithms that control who sees what tend to promote the most extreme views because they get the biggest responses, Dagnes said.

“They want to make you either laugh really hard or want your blood to boil,” she said. “The problem is, the temperature is so high and everything's gotten so out of control that in order to be heard you have to be louder than the last guy.”

Facebook can create an atmosphere in which people get comfortable saying things that are acceptable in their circles, said Dawn Gilpin, an associate professor of social media and public relations at Arizona State University.

“We might behave in a way as though we were sitting in a living room when actually we are out in the middle of a street,” Gilpin said.

She said many social media users are “still figuring out what is private and what is public. Social media blur the boundaries.”

Employers are increasingly looking at the social media accounts of employees and prospective employees, said Heather Starr Fiedler, a professor of social media at Point Park University.

Deleting a post might not help, Starr Fiedler said.

“People don't realize what a screenshot can do or how far it can go,” Starr Fiedler said.

For someone who holds public office, such as Arnold's Mayor Peconi, the solution is simpler than for a private employee, she said.

“I think the only way the public can really respond to that is when they go to the polls,” Starr Fiedler said.

Gilpin said people are increasingly using social media to try to bring about change more quickly by putting pressure on public officials to resign, a phenomenon she calls “socially mediated vigilante justice.”

“By the time of an election, people will have forgotten anything embarrassing,” Gilpin said. “People are saying, ‘OK, let's try to put pressure on them now by striking while the iron is hot and hoping that this will have an outcome.'”

Starr Fiedler said there is somewhat of a gray area over whether companies can fire employees for off-duty conduct. Typically, private companies have more leeway than public ones, especially if the conduct shows disloyalty to an employer or hurts the employer's business.

While case law is largely settled on an employer's right to fire an employee for saying bad things about the company, there is less precedent for what companies can do about employees saying things that damage a company's image, she said. More and more companies are including social media clauses in employment contracts in an attempt to lay out the ground rules, she said.

As for the former Allegheny Health Network employee Healy, Starr Fiedler said, “She wasn't talking about her employer or her business, but that was a personal post and it reflects poorly on the organization, so that's a little bit more of a gray area,” she said.

Dagnes said people should think about the potentially embarrassing or damaging impacts a social media post could have on their careers or on other people in their lives before they put it online.

“If we cannot remember that it's not OK to hurt people, then at least let us remember that the world doesn't revolve around us,” she said.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.