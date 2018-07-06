Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Court order protects Geneva College from birth control mandate

Tom Davidson | Friday, July 6, 2018, 5:15 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

A federal court order issued Thursday will protect Beaver County's Geneva College from being forced to provide coverage for abortion-inducing drugs, contraceptives and other birth control measures that had been mandated by the Affordable Care Act.

The Obama-era regulation required employers to provide such coverage or face the threat of heavy penalties.

“Geneva College no longer has to fear being forced to pay fines for simply abiding by the Christian beliefs it teaches and espouses, and it is no longer required to fill out forms authorizing coverage for abortion-inducing drugs,” said Gregory S. Baylor, senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented the Beaver Falls college in a legal battle that began in 2012.

Geneva and several other faith-based organizations in Western Pennsylvania objected to the requirement, arguing that it infringed upon their First Amendment right to freedom of religion. Other organizations included the Catholic dioceses of Pittsburgh, Greensburg and Erie.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh's case, Zubik v. Burwell, worked its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. In May 2016, the nation's highest court sent the case and six similar ones -- including Geneva's -- back to the lower courts for reconsideration.

The Pittsburgh diocese reached a settlement with the Department of Justice last year. It came 10 days after the Trump administration issued new federal regulations granting any employer a religious exemption under Obamacare.

The federal court order involving Geneva, issued by U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti, permanently prevents the government from enforcing the mandate.

“The government has many other ways to ensure access to these drugs without forcing people of faith to violate their deepest convictions,” Baylor said in a statement.

The ruling protects Geneva from any changes in the law by the current or future administrations, according to Baylor.

The college didn't respond to requests for comment.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me