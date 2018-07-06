Court order protects Geneva College from birth control mandate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A federal court order issued Thursday will protect Beaver County's Geneva College from being forced to provide coverage for abortion-inducing drugs, contraceptives and other birth control measures that had been mandated by the Affordable Care Act.

The Obama-era regulation required employers to provide such coverage or face the threat of heavy penalties.

“Geneva College no longer has to fear being forced to pay fines for simply abiding by the Christian beliefs it teaches and espouses, and it is no longer required to fill out forms authorizing coverage for abortion-inducing drugs,” said Gregory S. Baylor, senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented the Beaver Falls college in a legal battle that began in 2012.

Geneva and several other faith-based organizations in Western Pennsylvania objected to the requirement, arguing that it infringed upon their First Amendment right to freedom of religion. Other organizations included the Catholic dioceses of Pittsburgh, Greensburg and Erie.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh's case, Zubik v. Burwell, worked its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. In May 2016, the nation's highest court sent the case and six similar ones -- including Geneva's -- back to the lower courts for reconsideration.

The Pittsburgh diocese reached a settlement with the Department of Justice last year. It came 10 days after the Trump administration issued new federal regulations granting any employer a religious exemption under Obamacare.

The federal court order involving Geneva, issued by U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti, permanently prevents the government from enforcing the mandate.

“The government has many other ways to ensure access to these drugs without forcing people of faith to violate their deepest convictions,” Baylor said in a statement.

The ruling protects Geneva from any changes in the law by the current or future administrations, according to Baylor.

The college didn't respond to requests for comment.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer.