Regional

Police charge Butler couple after toddler falls out second-story window

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, July 9, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
Michael and Ruth Blontz
Police have charged a Butler County couple who failed to seek medical attention for a toddler who fell out of a window while in their care last week, court records show.

Michael and Ruth Blontz, both 37 and of Butler, are both charged with endangering the welfare of children in relation to the July 3 incident.

Butler police said last week that the 2-year-old boy fell out of a second-story window sometime overnight Tuesday, but no one called 911 until 1 p.m. the next day. The child fell onto a concrete slab.

Another child in the room with the toddler heard him fall and went down to retrieve him, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported. More than 12 hours later, a friend of the family called paramedics.

The Blontzes had been babysitting the toddler, who remains in the hospital. The TV station reported that social services took several other children from the home.

Charges against the pair were filed Friday.

Court records showed that Ruth Blontz remained in jail Monday, unable to post $5,000 bail. Michael Blontz was released Saturday on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing for both is scheduled for July 23.

