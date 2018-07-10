Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

PennDOT, DCED announce new statewide bicycle routes

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
A bicycle commuter makes his way on a path along the Rhine river on February 12, 2018 in Mainz. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Fabian Sommer / Germany OUTFABIAN SOMMER/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
A bicycle commuter makes his way on a path along the Rhine river on February 12, 2018 in Mainz. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Fabian Sommer / Germany OUTFABIAN SOMMER/AFP/Getty Images

Updated 3 hours ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Community and Economic Developed announced Tuesday the designation of two new U.S. Bicycle Routes in Pennsylvania.

The designation of U.S. Bicycle Routes 30 and 36 create interstate bicycle routes in Pennsylvania, which officials believe could bring long-term economic benefits from out-of-state tourism to local communities.

U.S. Bicycle Route 30 extends nearly 50 miles along the shore of Lake Erie, from Ohio to New York, and is locally known as BicyclePA Route Z. Cyclists utilizing this route will ride along the Seaway Trail Scenic Byway as well as beaches, historic lighthouses and Presque Isle State Park.

U.S. Bicycle Route 36 extends nearly 400 miles across the center of Pennsylvania, from Ohio to New York, and is locally known as BicyclePA Route Y. This route follows much of U.S. Route 6, which was one of the first highways used to move natural resources, people, and products across the country.

The route showcases U.S. industrial history, including the first underground mine, the first steam locomotive and the first lighthouse on the Great Lakes. USBR 36 will also go through the Allegheny National Forest, Lake Erie and the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me