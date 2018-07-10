Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

84th annual pilgrimage to be held in Uniontown over Labor Day weekend

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
Sister Ruth Plante, provincial of the Sisters of St. Basil the Great (Uniontown Province), poses next to an icon of Our Lady of Perpetual Help that was given to the sisters by Pope Pius XI.
The 84th annual pilgrimage in honor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help will be held at Mount St. Macrina, Uniontown, on Sept. 1-2.

This year’s theme is “Mary, Hope of All Generations.” The Labor Day weekend event is the oldest and largest Byzantine Catholic pilgrimage in the country.

Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic will be the guest homilist at the 4 p.m. Sunday Divine Liturgy on Sept. 2.

“For 84 years, the pilgrimage has brought together generations of young and old to pray, sing and share in the many blessings of this holy time,” said Sister Ruth Plante, provincial for the Sisters of St. Basil the Great (Uniontown Province).

The pilgrimage attracts hundreds of people to Uniontown every year. Overnight visitors can choose from a variety of accommodations, including camping on the racetrack, Pilgrim houses (first-come, first-served), hotel and motels, and bed-and-breakfasts.

A light menu will be available at the lunch stand starting Friday evening.

In addition to the scheduled services, programs and events, liturgical prayers will be held at the Shrine Altar on Friday evening and Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Monday morning. Also scheduled are matins, vespers, the sacrament of reconciliation (confession) and activities for teens and children.

The Sisters of St. Basil, who will celebrate their centennial in 2020-2021, have commissioned a study to determine how their property can be used in light of declining vocations.

