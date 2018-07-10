Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Fayette County explores site for new jail

Deb Erdley | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
The Fayette County Prison, in Uniontown, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Fayette County Prison, in Uniontown, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
The Fayette County Prison, in Uniontown, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Fayette County Prison, in Uniontown, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
The Fayette County Prison, in Uniontown, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Fayette County Prison, in Uniontown, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
The Fayette County Prison, in Uniontown, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Fayette County Prison, in Uniontown, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
The Fayette County Prison, in Uniontown, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Fayette County Prison, in Uniontown, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

Under increasing pressure to replace their 129-year-old county prison, Fayette County Commissioners on Tuesday announced they have acquired the former U.S. Army Reserve Center on McClellandtown Road in Uniontown and plan to make it the site of the new county prison.

The announcement comes on the heels of a federal class action suit the ACLU filed in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh last month. The lawsuit filed on behalf of four inmates alleges inmates there are subjected to cruel and inhumane living conditions including raw sewage running through cells, rats, roaches, mice and a lack of running water.

The facility was built in 1889 to house 76 inmates and expanded and renovated several times to bring its capacity to 264 beds. It houses an avearge of about 220 inmates a day, according to prison inspection reports.

The looming stone fortress adjacent to the county courthouse has been the focus of repeated complaints from corrections officers and inmates in recent years as county commissioners explored proposals for a new prison.

An assessment completed last year concluded that the “prison is of such poor design and condition, it should no longer be used for the housing of inmates.”

Various studies, dating back to 2012, yielded two proposals that were scuttled after cost estimates for a new prison came in at $27 million to $30 million.

Commissioners petitioned the U.S. General Services Administration to take over the abandoned reserve center in 2016. The no cost deed they were recently granted includes the facilities on the 6.5 acre site as well as public water and utility connections.

No additional information on specific plans for the site or a timetable for development was immediately available Tuesday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me