Traveling memorial honors PennDOT workers killed on the job
Updated 7 hours ago
A traveling memorial for PennDOT workers killed on the job will be placed at department offices in the region this month.
During an event Tuesday, PennDOT, the Constructors Association of Western Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania State Police urged motorists to drive safely in construction zones.
As part of the event, the PennDOT Workers’ Memorial honoring the 88 employees who lost their lives in the line of duty since 1970 was displayed on the district office lawn in Bridgeville. Current PennDOT employees placed a single white flower in front of each memorial.
The memorial, made up of reflective vests and hardhats mounted on stands, will be displayed at the following locations:
• District Office, 45 Thoms Run Road, Bridgeville, July 9-15
• Allegheny County office, 51 Fox Chapel Road, O’Hara, July 16-22
• Beaver County office, 155 Stewart Ave., Rochester, July 23-29
• Lawrence County office, 1800 Wilmington Road, New Castle, July 30-August 5.
PennDOT reminds drivers they must turn on vehicle headlights in all posted work zones, drive with extreme caution and abide by posted speed limits. Drivers caught driving 11 mph or more above the speed limit in active work zones automatically will lose their license for 15 days per state law.