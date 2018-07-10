Algae blooms reported in Lake Erie

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Algae blooms are currently clear but flared up in Lake Erie’s Presque Isle State Park last week, closing some beaches for the Fourth of July Holiday.

Nutrients from lawns and farms in the water combined with high temperatures and other factors can cause underwater plants to grow out of control, producing toxins harmful to people, birds and marine lie.

Visitors can check on the status of Lake Erie water by visiting the website of the Regional Science Consortium in Erie, which tests the water every Thursday.

The Erie County health department website also provides the status of beaches.

The peak of the bloom generally occurs in late August or early September, according to a recent news report from WBFO of Buffalo

Algae blooms have already started in western Lake Erie.

“Scientists predict the bloom will be smaller than it was last year, when large swaths of the lake were colored a sickly green,” according to the news station. “But a federal government forecast says it still could be one of the four or five worst blooms since 2002.”