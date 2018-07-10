Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to robbing $119K from 6 banks

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 5:12 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing $119,000 from six Western Pennsylvania banks in 2016.

Gregory Magee, 48, robbed the banks over 11 months, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said Tuesday.

The banks included First Niagara Bank in Cranberry Township, First Merit Bank in New Castle, First Niagara Bank in McMurray, First Commonwealth Bank on Pittsburgh’s Forbes Avenue, Citizens Bank in Beaver Falls and S&T Bank in Monroeville.

Prosecutors said Magee was arrested shortly after the last robbery. Police found him hiding in a drainage pipe near the bank with stolen money and a bag with protruding wires, later determined to be Ethernet cables. A loaded a 9 mm handgun also was recovered from his vehicle.

Magee’s sentencing on two counts of armed bank robbery and four counts of bank robbery is set for Nov. 29.

He faces up to 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each charge of armed bank robbery and up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine for each bank robbery charge.

