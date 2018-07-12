Grand jury indicts 3 Western Pennsylvania men for money crimes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh has indicted three Western Pennsylvania men in connection with thefts from lending institutions, according to U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady.

• Matthew David Stanley, 32, formerly of Pleasant Hills, faces a two-count indictment for allegedly robbing $3,700 from the First Commonwealth Bank on Route 22 in New Alexandria on Aug. 19, 2013. Stanley also is accused of robbing $2,413 from the Citizens Bank on Ligonier Street in Latrobe on Aug. 23, 2013.

If convicted, Stanley could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

• Mark Hammond, 54, of Pittsburgh was indicted on charges that he conspired with another person to rob the Huntingdon Bank on Smithfield Street in Downtown on Jan. 10. Conviction could result in a prison term of 20 years and fine of up to $250,000.

• Solomon Chambers Sr., 50, of Washington has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Prosecutors say that in July 2016, Chambers and other people conspired to defraud the Members 1st Federal Credit Union and the Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union by depositing checks into bank account with insufficient funds to cover cash withdrawals and purchases that were made.

If convicted, Solomon could face 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

