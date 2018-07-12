Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
DNA tests link remains to teen who went missing in 1974

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
CLEVELAND — Authorities say DNA testing and perseverance have led to the identity of a 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing 44 years ago and whose remains were found in an unmarked grave.

Police said Thursday in Cleveland that Linda Pagano’s missing persons case is now a homicide investigation.

Pagano was reported missing to Akron police in September 1974 soon after she and her stepfather argued about her attending a concert and he threw her out of his apartment.

Remains of an unidentified female who’d been shot in the head were found miles away at a county park in early 1975.

Akron police learned of a possible identification of Pagano’s remains in 2016 and exhumed her body and matched her DNA with siblings’.

The identity of Pagano was first reported by The Akron Beacon-Journal.

