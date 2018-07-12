Program aims to help disabled homeowners in Armstrong, Butler, Westmoreland counties

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Disabled homeowners in rural areas of Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland counties could get help fixing their homes and making them more accessible if a New Castle group is successful in getting a federal grant.

The nonprofit Disability Options Network is preparing to apply for a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It would use the money to expand its owner-occupied residential rehabilitation program into the three counties, said Court Hower, administrator of community resources for Disability Options Network.

The grant applicatin is due in early August. Hower said they’d expect to know if they got it or not by January. If successful, work on homes would start in 2019.

The network started the program this year in Beaver, Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties, where they’ve worked on 16 homes.

It’s intended for homeowners who are disabled or have a disabled family member, who have lived in their home for at least a year, and meet other qualifications, including income limits.

The program provides vital home repairs, Hower said. That could include work on windows, home modifications, ramps, door widening, roofs, furnaces and healthy and safety hazards.

Anyone interested in submitting comments on the network’s grant application can send them by Aug. 3 to Disability Options Network, 831 Harrison St., New Castle 16101.