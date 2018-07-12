Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Program aims to help disabled homeowners in Armstrong, Butler, Westmoreland counties

Tribune-Review | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 2:33 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Disabled homeowners in rural areas of Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland counties could get help fixing their homes and making them more accessible if a New Castle group is successful in getting a federal grant.

The nonprofit Disability Options Network is preparing to apply for a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It would use the money to expand its owner-occupied residential rehabilitation program into the three counties, said Court Hower, administrator of community resources for Disability Options Network.

The grant applicatin is due in early August. Hower said they’d expect to know if they got it or not by January. If successful, work on homes would start in 2019.

The network started the program this year in Beaver, Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties, where they’ve worked on 16 homes.

It’s intended for homeowners who are disabled or have a disabled family member, who have lived in their home for at least a year, and meet other qualifications, including income limits.

The program provides vital home repairs, Hower said. That could include work on windows, home modifications, ramps, door widening, roofs, furnaces and healthy and safety hazards.

Anyone interested in submitting comments on the network’s grant application can send them by Aug. 3 to Disability Options Network, 831 Harrison St., New Castle 16101.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me