Ambridge man sentenced following fentanyl related death
Updated 10 hours ago
An Ambridge man will spend the next 18 years behind bars after prosecutors showed he distributed fentanyl and was responsible for another man’s death.
Jeffrey Rogers, 35, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti.
Rogers pleaded guilty to charges of distribution and conspiracy to distribute in March, prosecutors said. As part of the plea, Rogers accepted responsibility for the death of a man only identified by the initials “H.P.” Rogers also admitted to distributing of at least 280 grams of fentanyl as part of the plea.
Prosecutors say Rogers was previously convicted, in 2007, for drug trafficking. Conti also sentenced Rogers to eight years of supervised release following his term in prison.
