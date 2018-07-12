Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

CNX Gas pays $250K penalty for sediment discharge in Indiana County

Tribune-Review | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 4:48 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

CNX Gas Company has paid a $250,000 state civil penalty for releasing sediment into a stream in northern Indiana County and has said it will cease pipeline construction that was cited in the violation, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.

A March 29 inspection of the Marchand 3 Pipeline in North Mahoning revealed that CNX’s earth disturbance activities caused the release of sediment-laden water into an unnamed tributary of Mudlick Run, according to a consent order in the case. The stream is designated by the state as High Quality Waters capable of supporting fish, shellfish, wildlife and recreation.

On March 30, CNX was ordered to cease the water release and remove an unauthorized pipe that was discharging the sediment-laden water into the tributary, the DEP said.

But, state officials said, problems continued on May 16. Some erosion and sedimentation controls weren’t being maintained or implemented properly, and earth was being disturbed and erosion channels were developing outside of an approved area.

CNX also installed without approval a temporary road crossing over a watercourse near a wetland, the July 2 order notes.

According to the DEP, the violations have since been corrected, and CNX on May 18 indicated it no longer intends to construct and operate the pipeline and will “pursue permanent stabilization and restoration of the construction site.” CNX also agreed to withdraw its appeal of the case to the state Environmental Hearing Board.

The company has 45 days from the date of the consent order to submit a stabilization plan. It has until Oct. 31, 2020 to fulfill all obligations under the order.

