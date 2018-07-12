Army Corps plan workshops for flood proofing, flood plain management

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Army Corps of Engineers will host two flood-proofing workshops for community officials and homeowners.

The workshops are designed to provide an education on types of nonstructural flood-proofing techniques and to provide information on topics such as insurance options and grant programs.

Federal and state agency representatives will give presentations and be available to answer questions.

The first workshop will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. July 17 at the Oakdale Community Center, 104 Seminary Ave. in Oakdale.

The second and third workshops will be held July 18 at the Bradys Bend municipal building, 1004 State Route 68 in Bradys Bend. A workshop will be held there from 1 to 4:30 p.m. for community officials and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for homeowners.

The workshops are free and open to the public. Registration is required.

To register for the Oakdale workshop, visit https://floodproofingws-co-ho.eventbrite.com .

To register for the Bradys Bend homeowner workshop, visit https://floodproofingws-ho.eventbrite.com .

To register for the Bradys Bend community official workshop, visit https://floodproofingws-co.eventbrite.com .

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.