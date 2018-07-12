Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Train wrecks in Brownsville; closes road

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 10:30 p.m.
A Norfolk Southern train makes its way along the tracks near North Greengate Road in Hempfield Township
No injuries were reported Thursday afternoon when three empty hopper cars on a freight train derailed on a Norfolk Southern Corp. rail line outside Brownsville, a Norfolk Southern spokesman said.

The three rail cars came off the tracks at about 4:30 p.m. on a railroad bridge that crosses over Albany Road, a main road linking Brownsville with the Belle Vernon area in the northern end of Fayette County. The cars were leaning, but remained upright, said company spokesman Jon Glass.

As a precaution, local authorities closed Albany Road to traffic until the rail cars can be removed from the bridge.

A Norfolk Southern train crew was operating the CSX train under an operating agreement between the two railroad companies. The southbound train, consisting of two locomotives and 80 empty hopper cars, was traveling from Newell to Greene County.

Norfolk Southern contacted a contractor that specializes in rerailing cars to clear the cars from the bridge, Glass said.

”We are coordinating recovery efforts with CSX and working closely with local authorities to reopen Albany Road as soon as possible,” Glass said.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

