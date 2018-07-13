Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
FBI renews plea for information about Beaver County girl's 1994 death

Tom Davidson | Friday, July 13, 2018, 1:21 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Twenty-four years after a 14-year-old Beaver County girl was last seen alive, federal authorities renewed their plea for information that might solve the case.

“We are still actively working this case. We haven’t forgotten about Sarah Boehm,” FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Greg Nelson said Friday.

Boehm was last seen July 14, 1994, when she left her Rochester home late at night.

Hunters found her body five months later in a wooded area in Ohio, but the remains weren’t identified as Boehm’s until 2003 when a now-retired Beaver County detective connected a disappearance reported on the national Jane Doe network with Boehm’s disappearance.

The case may be old, but it hasn’t necessarily grown cold with the passage of time.

“Until it’s solved, especially when you’re talking about a missing person or the death of a young child, they’ll stay open until we solve them,” Nelson said. “We want to bring closure to the community and allow this teenager to rest in peace.”

In 2015, authorities went back to Ohio’s Berlin Lake Wildlife Area to take a fresh look at the area where the remains of Boehm and another young woman, 17-year-old Kathryn Menendez, were found a half-mile apart, but the search didn’t place investigators any closer to solving the case.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get any viable leads,” Nelson said.

Menendez’s body was found in August 1994, just after Boehm’s disappearance. Both had been strangled and left unclothed.

Aside from the proximity of where the bodies were found and the manner in which they died, there has been nothing to connect the cases, Nelson said.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about either girl’s death to call the Pittsburgh office of the FBI at 412-432-4000.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @kingofgonzo.

