Regional

Youth wounded in McKeesport: Allegheny County 911 says

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, July 13, 2018, 8:39 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Allegheny County emergency officials said a youth was shot, perhaps in his leg, shortly before 8 p.m. Friday along McCleary Street in McKessport.

Police and emergency medics were at the area of the First Christian Church, along the 1000 block of McCleary at 8:10 p.m.

Others were checking nearby streets including Idaho Street.

The extent of the youth’s injury wasn’t immediately known Friday night.

McKeesport police were not immediately available for comment.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

