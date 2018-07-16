Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Gas price drop from Libyan exports not expected to last long

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, July 16, 2018, 5:36 a.m.

A collapse in oil prices last week brought a drop in gas prices, but it may not last long, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The plummet in oil prices came thanks to Libya signaling it would resume oil exports, DeHaan said.

In Pittsburgh, gasoline prices fell 0.6 cents per gallon to an average of $3.11, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 731 stations. That’s higher than the national average, which increased 1.3 cents per gallon to $2.87.

While Pittsburgh prices are 1.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, they are 57.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average is 63.3 cents per gallon higher than a year go, and down 2.4 cents per gallon from last month.

Gas prices are going to remain volatile for the rest of the summer, DeHaan said.

“Two things are for sure in one’s lifespan - death and taxes, but you can add uncertainty at the pump, especially this summer,” he said. “President Trump has talked about tapping into the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to put downward pressure on oil prices, but this would be a grave mistake and only lead to minuscule drops at the pump and only temporarily.

“If there’s anything to learn here, it’s that President Trump has little power over global supply and demand,” DeHaan said. “If anything, there’s few options for the president to bring real change to gas pumps - slow motorists’ appetite for fuels, see sustainable increases in production, or slow down the abrasive and inflammatory rhetoric that spooks the oil market.”

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

