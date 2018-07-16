Cops: Car goes airborne in fatal I-79 crash
Updated 1 hour ago
An Ohio man died in a crash on Interstate 79 in Mercer County shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, according to state police.
State police said Iain Marlow Fierro, 29, of Struthers, Ohio was driving a 2006 BMW 325i sedan north on Interstate 79 when he went off the road about one mile south of the Interstate 80 interchange in Findley Township.
The car traveled over an elevated center median, causing it to go airborne. It then rolled into a steep drainage culvert.
Mercer County Deputy Coroner Robert W. Renner pronounced Fierro dead at the scene.
A passenger, Stephanie Whitmore, 29, also of Struthers, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ohio, police said.
The crash remained under investigation.
Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.