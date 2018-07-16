Quemahoning reservoir recreation area reopens after body recovered

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Quemahoning Family Recreation Area reopened Monday morning, two days after searchers pulled the body of a Seward man from a reservoir there.

The Somerset County recreation area had been closed for a week after Joey Dubics, 18, of Seward, went missing while paddleboarding.

State police said they are awaiting the results of toxicology tests, according to a news release. Troopers don’t believe there was any foul play, the release said.

After six days of searching, authorities recovered Dubics’ body Saturday afternoon from in the area of a dam. Numerous rescue teams teams assisted in the search throughout the week for the Ligonier Valley High School graduate. On Saturday, they used remote-controlled submersible devices with video capabilities. The reservoir is north of Route 30 and east of Route 219, near Hollsopple, and has a circumference of 14 miles.

Dubics went missing July 9 when he dove from a paddleboard to retrieve a hat and sunglasses. Authorities said he surfaced once.

Dubics was a member of the high school football team and served as captain his senior year, according to his obituary. He enjoyed photography and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.

Friends and family will gather 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel in Ligonier. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will follow in West Fairfield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ligonier Valley Football Boosters or an emergency service organization.

