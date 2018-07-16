Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Giant Eagle employees set for raises after company, union reach agreement

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, July 16, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
Tribune-Review

Updated 3 hours ago

Many Giant Eagle employees will get a pay raise following the end of a long contract negotiation between the company and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776 Keystone State, according to an announcement released Monday by the union and the grocery chain.

The union, formerly known as UFCW Local 23, represents about 30,000 people, many of them supermarket workers at 35 Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagles.

Negotiations have been ongoing for months.

The tentative agreement needs to be formally ratified. It includes pay raises for new and current workers, while maintaining benefits. Details about the size of the raise were not made immediately available.

“This is a great effort from the new Local 1776 KS bargaining committee and Giant Eagle,” Wendell Young IV, president of UFCW Local 1776 Keystone State, said in a statement. “Our main goal was to build on the foundation put in place in the most recent contract, improving wages and other items most important to our members. I believe we have done that here.”

“We are thrilled to extend our longstanding partnership with Local 1776 Keystone State, formerly UFCW Local 23,” said Dan Shapira, Giant Eagle special counsel.

The three-year contract is expected to be ratified within the next few weeks.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

