Heat-related illnesses at Vans Warped Tour sends 13 to hospital

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At least 13 people were taken to hospitals after suffering heat-related illnesses at a KeyBank Pavilion concert Monday, Washington County 911 said.

The 13 were attending the Vans Warped Tour at the pavilion. An unknown number of others were treated at the scene by medics and taken to cooling tents, a dispatcher supervisor said.

Monday’s outdoor temperature was in the 80s but the heat index at the Burgettstown venue made it feel about 94 degrees, the dispatcher said.

He said it felt hotter because of the close proximity of the crowd and likely because people didn’t ingest enough fluids on a hot day.

At 2:48 p.m., UPMC staff present at the pavilion called 911 to ask that a mass casualty incident be called. Numerous medic units were disptached. Cooling tents were brought to the venue.

The pavilion can handle 16,000 people but it wasn’t known how many people were attending the show that started at 11 a.m. KeyBank Pavilion staff didn’t return a reporter’s phone or email messages.

A UPMC spokeswoman was checking for details Monday evening.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.