Regional

Cold fronts bringing rain, lower humidity to Pittsburgh region

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 4:18 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Commuters should be prepared for spots of heavy rain and water ponding on the roads Tuesday morning as the weather is set to make a change for the better today.

Two cold fronts are going to move through the Pittsburgh region today, bringing with them the chance of storms with heavy rain and, later, less muggy weather, National Weather Service meteorologist Rich Redmond said.

The first front will move through shortly after sunrise, which is at 6:03 a.m. The second will come through after lunchtime, Redmond said.

Scattered showers and pop-up storms will come with those fronts.

“Any storms will have the potential to have some heavy downpours with them,” Redmond said. “That could lead to some localized flooding problems if it gets heavy enough.”

Aside from flooding in some areas, especially urban areas, the storms are not expected to otherwise be severe. But Redmond said there could be stronger storms with high wind gusts and pea-size hail.

The first front won’t do much to knock down the humidity. Dew points Tuesday morning were in the low 70s, an indication of an oppressive and tropical atmosphere.

After the second front moves through, the dew point will fall through the 60s, going down as far as the 50s late this evening.

“By this evening it should be very comfortable around here and skies will be clearing from northwest to southeast,” Redmond said.

It should be a nice day on Wednesday, with lots of sun, temperatures in the 70s and - most importantly - low humidity, he said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

