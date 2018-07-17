Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Butler Area School Board approves random drug testing of students

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
WPXI-TV

Updated 4 hours ago

Some students in the Butler Area School District will be subjected to random drug tests.

The district’s school board on Monday approved a policy to start random drug testing, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.

The vote was 8-1.

Students subject to testing under the policy include those who participate in athletics and extracurricular activities, and those who drive to school, the station reported.

“Anything we can do to help prevent a student from becoming a user or experimenting is seen as an investment that is worthwhile by the school board at this point,” Superintendent Brian White told the station.

Butler Area is the fourth school district in Butler County to have a random drug test policy, according to WPXI.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me