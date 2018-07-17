Butler Area School Board approves random drug testing of students
Some students in the Butler Area School District will be subjected to random drug tests.
The district’s school board on Monday approved a policy to start random drug testing, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.
The vote was 8-1.
Students subject to testing under the policy include those who participate in athletics and extracurricular activities, and those who drive to school, the station reported.
“Anything we can do to help prevent a student from becoming a user or experimenting is seen as an investment that is worthwhile by the school board at this point,” Superintendent Brian White told the station.
Butler Area is the fourth school district in Butler County to have a random drug test policy, according to WPXI.
