Suspect loose in Aliquippa shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hurt

Police were searching for a suspect in a double-shooting in Aliquippa early Wednesday morning that left one person dead and another injured.

The suspect was identified as Dana Lamar Penny, 36, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and there is a felony warrant out for his arrest on drug charges filed by the Pennsylvania Attorney General on June 21.

According to a county 911 dispatcher, the incident was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Third Avenue in Aliquippa.

One person had been killed; another was wounded and was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, the dispatcher confirmed.

State police ask anyone with information on Penny’s whereabouts to call them at 724-773-7400.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.