Man gets life in prison for murder outside Johnstown bar

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 1:27 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

EBENSBURG — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in a shooting death outside a western Pennsylvania bar more than four years ago.

The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat reports that a Cambria County judge on Tuesday sentenced 37-year-old Joshua Cambric to the life term plus 5½ to 12 years.

Cambric was convicted of first-degree murder last month in the death of 33-year-old Tony Phillips outside Edder’s Den in Johnstown in March 2014. Authorities said he fired into a vehicle in the parking lot and hit Phillips.

Co-defendant Keith Reed was sentenced to 20 to 40 years on a murder conspiracy conviction. Attorneys for both men have vowed appeals.

A third man, Jeremy Woodard, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault conspiracy and was sentenced to six to 20 years.

