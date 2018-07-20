Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Fayette County authorities locate burned car with body inside, police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, July 20, 2018, 12:27 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

State police confirmed this afternoon that searchers discovered a body today inside a burned out car that matches the description of a vehicle owned by a 74-year-old Perryopolis woman who disappeared Wednesday.

Trooper Robert Broadwater confirmed the discovery along rural French Island Road in Perry Township in the vicinity of where Caroline “Susy” Branthoover went missing this week.

“It was a Pontiac Grand Am matching the description of the missing vehicle. The car was so badly burned police troopers are in the process of formally obtaining the vehicle identification number in order to identify its owner,” Broadwater said.

“DNA tests will also have to be performed to formally identify the body,” Broadwater said.

“At this point, investigators don’t suspect foul play, but until all of the tests are completed it hasn’t been ruled out either,” Broadwater said.

He said the Fayette County Coroner’s office and state police in Belle Vernon are investigating..

Perryopolis Police issued an alert this week seeking information on the whereabouts of Branthoover who lives in Perryopolis. Relatives say Branthoover needs oxygen and has other health issues.

Branthoover’s grandaughter, Haley, said in a Facebook post that her grandmother was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Wedneday exiting the Junction Tavern in Star Junction. She was driving a four-door, red Pontiac Grand Am with the license number FWX-8296.

Relatives also reported that in addition to being oxygen dependent, she has also had memory issues.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

