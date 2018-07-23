Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Indiana County man killed in motorcycle crash

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, July 23, 2018, 6:51 a.m.

Updated 49 minutes ago

A Montgomery Township, Indiana County man was killed late Sunday when his motorcycle veered off a road and struck a utility pole in Green Township.

Indiana County Medical Examiner Jerry Overman Jr. identified the man as Leroy James Moyer, 31.

The incident happened just before 10:40 p.m. at 16236 Route 286 Highway East.

Overman said Moyer had been driving eastbound along the highway when he left the south berm and struck a utility pole head on. He was killed on impact.

The death was ruled an accident. Moyer had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Overman said.

Rairigh Funeral Home in Hillsdale is handling funeral arrangements.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

