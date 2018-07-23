Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

There might be a state trooper in that PennDOT truck

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, July 23, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
In this file photo from July 15, flags flew at half-staff in tribute to state police Trooper Michael P. Stewart, 26, at the state police station in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
State troopers will have a good disguise to catch speeders — they’ll be aboard a PennDOT truck.

Under “Operation Yellow Jacket,” troopers will be joining state workers on highway maintenance vehicles in five counties to look for traffic violations, according to a news release from Trooper Clifford Greenfield.

Troopers can then communicate violations via radio to patrol cars in the area. In addition, troopers will be looking for violations of the Steer Clear Law, which mandates drivers move over or slow down for emergency vehicles parked on a road, Greenfield said.

The enforcement will take place in PennDOT’s District 10 — Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

