Regional

Cal U exhibit highlights region's WWII effort

Deb Erdley | Monday, July 23, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
Evan Sanders | Trib Total Media
A new exhibit opening July 30 at California University of Pennsylvania will highlight the contributions of the region’s Greatest Generation in the World War II effort.

We Can Do It! WWII , a traveling exhibition from the Senator John Heinz History Center, on display at Cal U’s Manderino Library also will feature artifacts on loan from local historical societies, Cal U alumni, staff, faculty and students.

Cal U will host military veterans for a Welcome Home Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 23, before a special showing of the We Can Do It! WWIII exhibition in Manderino Library.

Although the breakfast is free to anyone who has served in any branch of the U.S. military, tickets are required. Veterans should call 724-938-4076 or email veterans@calu.edu to reserve tickets.

“We want to welcome area veterans to campus and give them a chance to explore the exhibition together,” Robert Prah, director of the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs at Cal U said, announcing the event.

The exhibition highlights development of the jeep, which produced by the American Bantam Car Co. in Butler, Pa., as well as the stories behind Rosie the Riveter and local Tuskegee Airmen.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during normal library hours, July 30-Oct. 2.

Manderino Library summer hours are noon-4 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 24. After Aug. 27, library hours are noon-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; noon-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The library is closed on Labor Day weekend.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

