State health officials to distribute potassium iodide tablets to those near Beaver Valley Power Station

Free potassium iodide tablets will be distributed Aug. 9 to people who live and work within 10 miles of Beaver Valley Power Station.

The state department of health is giving out the tablets for those in the area of five nuclear power plants. With the tablets will come specific instructions on how to take them, according to a news release.

The tablets will help protect against radioactive iodine in the event of an emergency at any of the plants. They will be distributed from 2-7 p.m. at Center at the Mall, 570 Beaver Valley Mall Blvd., Monaca.

The tablets can be picked up for other family members or anyone else unable to get there, state officials said. The other four nuclear facilities are Limerick Generating Station, Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, Susquehanna Steam Electric Station and Three Mile Island Generating Station.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.