Former PA Cyber CEO Nick Trombetta gets 20 months in prison for tax fraud

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School CEO Nick Trombetta was sentenced Tuesday to 20 months in federal prison for conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

The sentencing comes five years after a grand jury indicted Trombetta, 63, of East Liverpool, Ohio, on charges on tax fraud and conspiracy and two years after he pleaded guilty in the case. He faced up to five years in federal prison.

Trombetta siphoned $8 million from the Beaver County charter school and used the money to stockpile retirement money and buy personal luxury goods for himself, his girlfriend and his family, including multiple homes and a twin-engine airplane.

Several others were caught up in the scandal at the state’s largest cyber charter school, which had an enrollment of more than 9,700 in the 2016-2017 school year, according to state data. A former accountant there, 62-year-old Neal Prence, was sentenced earlier this month to one year and one day in federal prison in connection with the conspiracy.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.