Regional

Cali. doctor, his assistant, indicted on drug charges

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 4:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A pair of California residents, one a medical doctor, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on drug and money laundering charges, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced Monday.

Dr. Paul Michael Hoover, 57, and Marcia Ramsier Arthurs, 60, of Novato, California, are charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, methadone, and oxycodone; distribution of oxycodone; conspiracy to commit health care fraud, and conspiracy to launder money.

According to prosecutors, for a three year period starting in March, 2015 and ending in June, 2018, Hoover and his assistant, Arthurs, were conspiring to distribute the opiates in Western Pennsylvania and elsewhere. The pair also, according to prosecutors, conspire at healthcare fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors say the pair did distribute oxycodone on multiple occasions.

Both defendants are facing possible sentences of 20 years in prison, fines of $1 million, or both.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cindy K. Chung and Rachael L. Mamula are prosecuting the case.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

