Regional

Men found dead in Ambridge home hadn't been seen 'in months'

Tom Davidson | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 5:06 a.m.
Police tape hangs outside a house along the 300 block of Elm Road in Ambridge, Beaver County, where two bodies were discovered Tuesday night. (Tom Davidson | Tribune Review)
Two men were found dead in an Ambridge home Tuesday night after police were asked to do a welfare check because of a stench in the neighborhood.

Ambridge police Lt. Brian Jameson said the men were found “in an advanced state of decomposition” at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at 344 Elm Road.

The deaths are likely natural, but authorities are investigating, Jameson said.

The decomposition prevented authorities from positively identifying the bodies at the scene, he said.

One was believed to be a 70-year-old man and the other man was in his 60s, Jameson said.

Neighbor Chelsea McBeth, 27, of 312 Elm Road, said the men hadn’t been seen “in months.”

“We thought they moved, we hadn’t seen them in months,” McBeth said.

