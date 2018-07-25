Erie man filed over 1,000 fraudulent tax returns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Erie man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his filing over 1,000 fraudulent tax returns, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced Tuesday.

Roderick M. Jones, 54, entered a guilty plea to three counts of violating federal income tax laws before U.S. District Judge David Cercone.

Prosecutors, in a release, say Jones, “presented approximately 1,015 false and fraudulent individual income tax returns to the Internal Revenue Service.”

Each of those returns, according to information presented to the court, contained false claims over the filer’s earned household help income. These false claims qualified the returns for the Earned Income Tax Credit when they otherwise would not have. Prosecutors say Jones was paid $1,000 for each false return that he filed with the IRS.

Cercone scheduled Jones’ sentencing for Nov. 19. Jones is facing up to nine years in prison, a fine of $750,000, or both.

Jones is free on bond ahead of sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marshall J. Piccinini prosecuted the case.

