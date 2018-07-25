Indiana Co. man responsible for another's overdose death

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Indiana County man faces up to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to charges he distributed opioids resulting in another man’s death, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced Wednesday.

Justin Kromer, 30, entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances before U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak.

Prosecutors say Kromer, on March 30, 2016, sold a heroin and fentanyl mixture to a man who is only identified in court documents by his initials, J.W.

That same day, prosecutors say, J.W. died following an overdose.

“As part of his guilty plea, Kromer accepted responsibility for causing J.W.’s death,” prosecutors said in a release.

Kromer is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 28, when he faces up to 20 years incarceration, a fine of $1 million, or both.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee J. Karl prosecuted the case.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.