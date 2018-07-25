Flight 93 Memorial to hold Junior Ranger Days Friday and Saturday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Children and adults alike will get a chance to experience the Flight 93 National Memorial in a more hands-on way on Friday and Saturday through the Junior Ranger Program and a visit from FBI Pittsburgh.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, special agents and other staff from the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office will be at the memorial to talk about evidence collection and various forensic techniques used to process crime scenes.

The community outreach event is being done in coordination with the memorial’s Junior Ranger Program.

The memorial will hold a Junior Ranger Day on Saturday to reintroduce its Junior Ranger Program and debut an updated activity booklet. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., children will get a chance to learn more about the memorial at the Children’s Discovery Table in the Learning Center through a variety of hands-on activities.

The Junior Ranger Program, tailored toward children ages 6-12, was developed in 2014 by Flight 93 rangers in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh.

Through it, children can explore the memorial and learn about Flight 93 through 11 activities of varying difficulty. The program also provides a narrative to help explain the Flight 93 story to younger audiences. The Junior Ranger Program is available upon request at the Visitor Center and at the Memorial Plaza.

The memorial is located at 6424 Lincoln Highway (U.S. Route 30) in Somerset County near Shanksville.

