Flashy entrance: Antonio Brown arrives at Steelers camp in helicopter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was an over-the-top arrival for Antonio Brown.

The Steelers wide receiver and his family touched down at Steelers training camp at Saint Vincent College Wednesday in a helicopter piloted by Cherokee Walker of Armstrong County.

“This is my lifestyle,” Brown told reporters before signing autographs for a couple of excited children.

Other Steelers did not have anywhere near as lavish an entrance as players arrived at the Unity college for camp. For first-round draft pick Terrell Edmunds, just the chance to be with a professional team was meaningful to him. Edmunds, a safety, wore a black hooded sweatshirt, shorts and Gucci sandals.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment forever,” he said.

Players rolled suitcases into the dorms, which will serve as their living quarters for the next few weeks. They carried in televisions, pillows and foam pads for their beds. They greeted each other with hand slaps and hugs. Running back James Conner flashed the media a big smile. They drove big pickup trucks and flashy cars, including a Mercedes-Benz and a matte black Ford Mustang.

But none were quite as flashy as the helicopter. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was not surprised his teammate was inside.

“It’s less driving, more convenient for the timing to be here and get ready to go,” Brown said.

Walker picked Brown and his family up at Pine Richland High School. They flew over Pittsburgh and Heinz Field before heading east to Westmoreland County. The whole trip took about 15 minutes.

“We got to see the stadium, we showed the kids where daddy plays,” said Walker, who owns Cherokee Helicopter Service in Brick Church. “He’s great, he’s such a great guy. It’s fun to fly guys like that.”

Meanwhile, linebacker Vince Williams drove his pickup truck with WWE wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin’s entry music blaring from the vehicle. Williams was dressed in denim shorts, a black vest and carried a WWE championship belt as he walked into the dorms with a determined look on his face.

For cornerback Artie Burns, the dorms brought back memories of his time at the University of Miami.

“Other than that, I’m ready for business,” he said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.