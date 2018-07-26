Indiana County highway detail results in 3 drug arrests, 84 traffic citations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police in Indiana County issued 84 citations and 32 written warnings during a traffic enforcement detail conducted Tuesday in partnership with PennDOT. They made three arrests for drug possession.

Troopers conducted 92 traffic stops in a work zone on Route 422 in Cherryhill Township and along sections of routes 22 and 119 in the county. Outside of the work zone, they focused on enforcing speed limits, resulting in 24 citations, and the state’s Steer Clear Law, with 35 citations issued.

The Steer Clear Law requires motorists to move into a non-adjacent lane, if possible, or reduce their speed when passing an area where a police officer is conducting a traffic stop or controlling traffic, or where emergency responders are providing assistance. The law is meant to save lives by avoiding collisions with emergency responders. A first-time violation of the law can result in a fine of up to $250.

During the Operation Yellow Jacket traffic detail, troopers enforced speeding from PennDOT highway maintenance vehicles and used radio communications to notify police patrol units of observed violations.

Tuesday’s operation additionally resulted in two arrests for driving under the influence. Troopers also responded to three vehicle crashes and assisted one motorist.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.