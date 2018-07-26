Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Troopers cite 84 for traffic violations during 'Operation Yellow Jacket'

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, July 26, 2018, 7:30 a.m.
In this file photo from July 15, flags flew at half-staff in tribute to state police Trooper Michael P. Stewart, 26, at the state police station in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

State troopers in Indiana County wrote 84 traffic citations on Tuesday during their “Operation Yellow Jacket” enforcement, according to Trooper Cliff Greenfield.

Of those, 35 citations were for violations of the Steer Clear Law and 24 were issued to speeding motorists, Greenfield said in a news release.

Troopers were in disguise aboard a PennDOT truck in an active work zone on Route 422 in Cherryhill Township looking for traffic violations. Other troopers were visible on Routes 119 and 22.

Troopers who joined state workers on highway maintenance vehicles communicated violations via radio to patrol cars in the area.

They made 92 total stops on Tuesday and arrested two people for driving under the influence and three people for drug possession, Greenfield said.

The Steer Clear or Move Over Law requires drivers pass an emergency response area in a lane not adjacent to the vehicles, if possible, or reduce speed while passing in an adjacent lane. That includes fire trucks, police units, ambulances and other vehicles used by emergency responders. A first offense violation carries a fine of up to $250.

Troopers have been using the method under “Operation Yellow Jacket” for years to catch speeders from outside their marked patrol units.

In 2007, troopers clocked someone going 94 mph on Route 119 at the border of Fayette and Westmoreland counties.

In 2011, troopers cited 45 motorists for speeding in a work zone after posing as construction workers on Interstate 79 in Franklin Park. The following year, 30 people were cited for traffic violations on Route 22 in Salem.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

