Rain in the forecast for much of the week in Pittsburgh area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The early part of the work week will be dominated by warm temperatures and a growing chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Moon.

The region’s forecast calls for a 70-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout much of Monday with a temperature near 79 degrees.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Tuesday, when the daytime temperature creeps up to a high of 81 degrees. The chance of precipitation will remain at around 70 percent through the day and night tomorrow.

The chance of rain drops to about 40 percent on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms expected between 8 and 9 a.m. Much of the day and night will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees and an overnight low around 67.

Thursday will turn partly sunny with a high near 82 before clouds begin to roll in.

Friday’s weather will be a repeat — partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a chance of showers after 1 p.m.

The prediction for the weekend is for partly sunny skies and a high near 86 on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 and a 30-percent chance of precipitation.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.