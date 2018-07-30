Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Rain in the forecast for much of the week in Pittsburgh area

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, July 30, 2018, 6:18 a.m.

Updated 2 minutes ago

The early part of the work week will be dominated by warm temperatures and a growing chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Moon.

The region’s forecast calls for a 70-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout much of Monday with a temperature near 79 degrees.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Tuesday, when the daytime temperature creeps up to a high of 81 degrees. The chance of precipitation will remain at around 70 percent through the day and night tomorrow.

The chance of rain drops to about 40 percent on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms expected between 8 and 9 a.m. Much of the day and night will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees and an overnight low around 67.

Thursday will turn partly sunny with a high near 82 before clouds begin to roll in.

Friday’s weather will be a repeat — partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a chance of showers after 1 p.m.

The prediction for the weekend is for partly sunny skies and a high near 86 on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 and a 30-percent chance of precipitation.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me