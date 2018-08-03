Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Flights, tours on World War II planes offered at Butler airport

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, 3:18 a.m.
B-24 and B-17 bombers and a P-51 fighter plane are among World War II aircraft that will be available for tours and flights Aug. 16-19, 2018, at Butler County’s airport.
Visitors to Butler County’s regional airport will be able to take a step back into aviation history later this month when a touring group of World War II-era planes makes a stop.

The four restored aircraft are scheduled to arrive at 2 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport as part of the nationwide Wings of Freedom Tour. They’ll be on display for tours until 5 p.m. that day and continuing 9-5 through Aug. 19. The airport is at 473 Airport Road, off Route 8 south of Butler.

The cost to explore the planes inside and out is $15 for adults and $5 for children under age 12. Discounted rates are available for school groups.

Displayed by the nonprofit Collings Foundation, the rare craft on the tour include a P-51 Mustang “Toulouse Nuts” fighter plane and three bombers - a B-17 Flying Fortress dubbed “Nine O Nine,” a Consolidated B-24 Liberator called “Witchcraft,” and a B-25 Mitchell “Tondelayo.”

According to the foundation, the B-17 is one of just nine in flying condition in the United States, while the P-51 has received a Grand Champion Award for restoration.on

The B-25 is representative of 16 U.S. bombers that took part in a wartime raid on Tokyo on April 18, 1942.

“Think of this tour as an interactive flying memorial for our World War II veterans,” said foundation representative Hunter Chaney.

The three bomber models “were the backbone of the American effort during the war from 1942 to 1945 and were famous for their ability to sustain damage and still accomplish their mission,” a foundation press release notes. “The P-51 Mustang was affectionately known as the bombers’ ‘little friend’ - saving countless crews from attacking Axis fighters.

“After the war, many aircraft were scrapped for their raw aluminum to rebuild a nation in post-war prosperity and, therefore, very few were spared.”

Half-hour flights on the aircraft can be reserved - at a price per person of $400 for the B-25 bomber, $450 for either the B-17 or B-24. P-51 flight training costs $2,200 for a half-hour session, $3,200 for a full hour. Call 800-568-8924 for reservations and information.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

