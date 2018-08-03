Almond Breeze milk recalled for possible real milk contamination

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You might want to check that almond milk in your fridge — it could contain real milk.

HP Hood LLC, the company that makes Almond Breeze milk, is voluntarily recalling about 145,000 half-gallons of Vanilla Almond Breeze because the product might contain real milk, which is not a listed allergen on the carton.

The company is advising people who have an allergy or a severe sensitivity to real milk that they could have a life-threatening reaction if they consume these products.

However, the company said the product is safe to consume if there is no allergy or sensitivity.

One person has reported having a reaction to the product. They didn’t require any medical treatment.

The affected products were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recall only applies to refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018.

To identify the affected product, consumers should look for the stamped information printed as:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 –20:48) H5 L151-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 –20:48) H5 L251-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 –20:48) H6 L151-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 –20:48) H6 L251-4109

The products also have a barcode of 41570 05621 on the side panel of the carton next to the nutrition facts.

Consumers who purchased the product can return it to the store where they bought it for a full refund or exchange or visit www.bluediamond.com to complete an online form.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-800-400-1522, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.