Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Almond Breeze milk recalled for possible real milk contamination

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
HP Hood LLC, the company that makes Almond Breeze milk, is voluntarily recalling about 145,000 half-gallons of Vanilla Almond Breeze because the product might contain real milk, which is not a listed allergen on the carton. The recall only applies to refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018. /Photo provided by HP Hood LLC.
HP Hood LLC, the company that makes Almond Breeze milk, is voluntarily recalling about 145,000 half-gallons of Vanilla Almond Breeze because the product might contain real milk, which is not a listed allergen on the carton. The recall only applies to refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018. /Photo provided by HP Hood LLC.

Updated 4 hours ago

You might want to check that almond milk in your fridge — it could contain real milk.

HP Hood LLC, the company that makes Almond Breeze milk, is voluntarily recalling about 145,000 half-gallons of Vanilla Almond Breeze because the product might contain real milk, which is not a listed allergen on the carton.

The company is advising people who have an allergy or a severe sensitivity to real milk that they could have a life-threatening reaction if they consume these products.

However, the company said the product is safe to consume if there is no allergy or sensitivity.

One person has reported having a reaction to the product. They didn’t require any medical treatment.

The affected products were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recall only applies to refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018.

To identify the affected product, consumers should look for the stamped information printed as:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 –20:48) H5 L151-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 –20:48) H5 L251-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 –20:48) H6 L151-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 –20:48) H6 L251-4109

The products also have a barcode of 41570 05621 on the side panel of the carton next to the nutrition facts.

Consumers who purchased the product can return it to the store where they bought it for a full refund or exchange or visit www.bluediamond.com to complete an online form.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-800-400-1522, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me