Daughter charged with stealing $160K from mother who suffers from dementia

A Turtle Creek woman has been charged with stealing nearly $160,000 from her mother’s bank accounts and using the money to gamble; pay rent, credit card and utility bills; and make purchases.

Investigators say Timika Pettus, 42, stole the money from her mother, Beverly McGhee, 69, who lives in a Ross Township facility that specializes in the treatment of patients suffering from dementia.

Pettus, who had power of attorney over her mother’s finances, used the money “for her own personal gain” and failed to pay more than $120,700 to Arden Courts, the facility in which her mother lives, according to court documents.

Investigators allege that between October 2013 and March 2018, Pettus made hundreds of unauthorized withdrawals from multiple bank accounts that were in her mother’s name.

Between October 2015 and December 2017, Pettus used an ATM machine at the Rivers Casino in the North Side to make 191 withdrawals totaling $42,000 from a PNC Bank account in her mother’s name, prosecutors allege.

She also is accused of using the casino’s ATM machine to withdraw another $4,860 between February and September 2015 from accounts her mother had with two other banks.

Additionally, investigators say Pettus sold mother’s North Side home for $30,459 and kept more than $10,200 from the proceeds of the sale.

Pettus surrendered at the West View office of District Judge Richard Opeilia this morning on charges of theft, receiving stolen property, access device fraud and the missapplication of of entrusted property. She was released on a $20,000 bond, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.

