Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Daughter charged with stealing $160K from mother who suffers from dementia

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, 12:51 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

A Turtle Creek woman has been charged with stealing nearly $160,000 from her mother’s bank accounts and using the money to gamble; pay rent, credit card and utility bills; and make purchases.

Investigators say Timika Pettus, 42, stole the money from her mother, Beverly McGhee, 69, who lives in a Ross Township facility that specializes in the treatment of patients suffering from dementia.

Pettus, who had power of attorney over her mother’s finances, used the money “for her own personal gain” and failed to pay more than $120,700 to Arden Courts, the facility in which her mother lives, according to court documents.

Investigators allege that between October 2013 and March 2018, Pettus made hundreds of unauthorized withdrawals from multiple bank accounts that were in her mother’s name.

Between October 2015 and December 2017, Pettus used an ATM machine at the Rivers Casino in the North Side to make 191 withdrawals totaling $42,000 from a PNC Bank account in her mother’s name, prosecutors allege.

She also is accused of using the casino’s ATM machine to withdraw another $4,860 between February and September 2015 from accounts her mother had with two other banks.

Additionally, investigators say Pettus sold mother’s North Side home for $30,459 and kept more than $10,200 from the proceeds of the sale.

Pettus surrendered at the West View office of District Judge Richard Opeilia this morning on charges of theft, receiving stolen property, access device fraud and the missapplication of of entrusted property. She was released on a $20,000 bond, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me